Piper Sandler Cuts FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target to $13.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s current price.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %
FINW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 5,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,721. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,264,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
