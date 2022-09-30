Piper Sandler Cuts FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target to $13.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s current price.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

FINW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 5,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,721. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FinWise Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FinWise Bancorp news, CEO Kent Landvatter purchased 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kent Landvatter bought 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $116,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,264,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

