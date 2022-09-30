Pitbull Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

