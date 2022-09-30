Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,382 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 49,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

