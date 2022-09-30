Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.64.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $56.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
