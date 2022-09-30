Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $56.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

