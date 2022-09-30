pNetwork (PNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. pNetwork has a market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.47 or 0.99997654 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00061365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082531 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

