PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

PNM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

