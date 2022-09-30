Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.25. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 6,648 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

