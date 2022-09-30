Polkacity (POLC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $273,191.83

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Polkacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacity has a market capitalization of $273,191.83 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkacity has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkacity Profile

Polkacity is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

