Polkainsure Finance (PIS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One Polkainsure Finance coin can currently be bought for about $18.63 or 0.00095935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkainsure Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkainsure Finance Coin Profile

Polkainsure Finance’s genesis date was January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. Polkainsure Finance’s official website is polkainsure.finance. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkainsure Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkainsure Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkainsure Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

