Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $485,462.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,448.62 or 1.00042920 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00082757 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.