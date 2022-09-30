Port Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91,302.62 (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $91,302.62 and approximately $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Port Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Port Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00145474 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.23 or 0.01809888 BTC.

About Port Finance

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Port Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Port Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.