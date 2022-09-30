Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

