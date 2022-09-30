Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Powered Brands Stock Up 50.0 %

POWRW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Institutional Trading of Powered Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

