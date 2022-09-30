Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 7,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,164. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

