Premia 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $548,646.00 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Premia coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004218 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a total market capitalization of $81.87 million and approximately $548,646.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Coin Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @PremiaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

