Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 335,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,678.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMREF remained flat at 10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of 9.30 and a fifty-two week high of 11.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 10.48.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.