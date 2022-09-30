Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 740 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.49. 142,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

