Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 230,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,837. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.