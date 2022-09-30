Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOXD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Boxed Price Performance

NYSE BOXD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. 4,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Boxed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.