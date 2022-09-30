Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on BOXD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Boxed Price Performance
Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter.
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.