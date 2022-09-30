PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

