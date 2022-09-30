ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 9,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 258,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
ProAssurance Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28.
ProAssurance Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProAssurance (PRA)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.