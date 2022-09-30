ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 9,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 258,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

