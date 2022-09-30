Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
