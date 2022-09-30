Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.