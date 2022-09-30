Project TXA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Project TXA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $622,000.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.76 or 1.00011379 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00082669 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

TXA is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,153 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TXA Ecosystem Project is a global decentralized project to build a new settlement layer that any exchange platform can use to support its settlement. Telegram | Medium “

