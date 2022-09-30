ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 130,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,455,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 250,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

