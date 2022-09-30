ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,740,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 16,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,735,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 147.0% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after buying an additional 1,258,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 4.2 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,023,469. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

