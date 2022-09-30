Prosper Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004250 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $37.11 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001866 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.01635145 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,765 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

