Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.