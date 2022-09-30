Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

PROV stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Provident Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

