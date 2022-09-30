Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proximus in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proximus presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

