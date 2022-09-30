Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Up 8.6 %
OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 98,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,075. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Psykey Company Profile
