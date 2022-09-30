Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Up 8.6 %

OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 98,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,075. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Psykey alerts:

Psykey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.