PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $21.83 during trading hours on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

