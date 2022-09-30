PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $21.83 during trading hours on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
