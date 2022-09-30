Public Mint Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

