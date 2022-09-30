PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,769. The company has a market capitalization of $899.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

