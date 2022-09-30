PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $46.45

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $45.06. PVH shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 10,513 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

