QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

QASH (QASH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.67 or 1.00045544 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082482 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

