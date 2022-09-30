Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $113.69 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $113.69 million and approximately $160,832.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token coin can now be bought for about $11.37 or 0.00058457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Coin Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

