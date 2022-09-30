QVIDTVM Management LLC Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 10.5% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.87. 81,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

