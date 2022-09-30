R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $19.24. R1 RCM shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 2,626 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

R1 RCM Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in R1 RCM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,110 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,553 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 865,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 719,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,005 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

