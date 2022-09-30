R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $19.24. R1 RCM shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 2,626 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
R1 RCM Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM
In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in R1 RCM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,110 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,553 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 865,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 719,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,005 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
