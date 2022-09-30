Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 50,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Radius Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$19.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

Radius Gold (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

