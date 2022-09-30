Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Tops One Day Volume of $865,735.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00014180 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $865,735.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,756,984 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

