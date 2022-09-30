Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $9.06 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

