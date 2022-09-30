Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $52,637.84 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

