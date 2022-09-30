RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.8 %
RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
