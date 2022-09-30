RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

