Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.98. 11,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

