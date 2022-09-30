Raymond James Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $60.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $58,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $47,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.