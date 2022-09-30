Raymond James Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of AAVVF remained flat at $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.79. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 83.78%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

