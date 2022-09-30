Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

