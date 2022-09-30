Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $487.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00006068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00296119 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

