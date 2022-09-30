Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Recharge Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RCHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 414,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Recharge Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 199,718 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 826,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 455,431 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 611,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 571,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Recharge Acquisition

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

