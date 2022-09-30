Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.